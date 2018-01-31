A group of people rushed out into freezing temperatures in northern China to collect dozens of 100 yuan (US$15.80) notes they saw drifting down a windy street – and then went in search of the owner after they had collected all the cash.

The incident happened in Shuangyashan in northeastern Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Life Daily Post newspaper reported.

One of the people who scooped up the cash, totalling 4,800 yuan, was businessman Jiang Gongyou.

He and others enlisted the help of a bank on the street and used its surveillance camera to spot who had dropped the money.

The footage showed that a man had stuffed cash into his pocket at the branch, but the money started falling out without him noticing as he walked down the street.

The man had withdrawn 15,000 yuan in cash, before losing a third of it on his way home.

He later returned to the bank and reclaimed the cash.

“If I couldn’t find the money and get it back, the new year might not be so joyful for our family,” the man was quoted as saying ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in February.

The man only lost 200 yuan and offered to pay Jiang the same amount as a reward for his honesty, but the offer was declined, the report said.