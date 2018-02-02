A wild boar rampaged through a village in northern China, killing one man, according to a newspaper report.

The man was attacked on Wednesday outside his home in a village near Ankang in Shaanxi province, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Footage from a surveillance camera showed people trying to force the boar away from the injured man.

The animal later attacked and injured a woman, the dead man’s daughter-in-law, who was talking on a mobile phone.

The boar, weighing over 100kg (220 pounds), was shot dead by armed police officers.

Li Yufeng, the village chief, was quoted by the newspaper as saying the mountainous region was home to many wild animals, including wild boar, but it was the first time one had attacked a villager.

“We suspect it was because of the snow in the mountains over the previous days, forcing the wild boar to come down from the hills and find food in the village,” he said.

Villagers are uncertain about how to handle future attacks.

“We are not allowed to hunt and kill wild boars without a hunting licence. Villagers can only be careful and try to escape,” Li said.

The dead man’s family has applied for government compensation after the attack.

Chinese media reported in November that a wild boar killed a farmer harvesting corn in Zhuanghe in northeastern Liaoning province.