A stray cat stuck on an elevated and enclosed stretch of highway in southwest China for two years has finally been rescued, according to a newspaper report.

The animal was first spotted on the stretch of road in Chengdu in February 2016 by an elderly man who could hear its cries 10 metres (33 feet) above the ground, Chongqing Economic Times reported.

He later returned each day, throwing food up to the cat to keep it alive.

It is not clear how it got trapped on the road, but the newspaper said animal protection groups believe cats are regularly abandoned on highways by their owners.

The elderly man’s wife was quoted as saying that the cat would come close at the sound of his call, but would avoid other people.

A cage was left by the road with food inside it to trap the animal and after five days it was finally caught on Wednesday and removed from the road.

The report said increasing numbers of stray cats were found dead on highways in recent years, many run over by passing cars.