The Chinese embassy in Nepal has reminded its nationals to strictly abide by local laws and regulations after the arrest late last month of 13 Chinese citizens working illegally as doctors in Kathmandu.

The 13 were among 17 foreigners caught in a series of raids by Nepal’s Central Investigation Bureau on January 29, China News Service reported on Saturday.

None of the detainees had permission to operate as doctors in the country and some had been performing surgery in local hospitals, the report said.

Their names were not disclosed but the embassy said the Chinese nationals had access to lawyers and the embassy would provide necessary help.

The embassy said it firmly supported the Nepalese government’s crackdown, adding that its citizens had to respect the local culture and traditions, the report said.

Some of the health centres the foreigners were working at were unregistered, according to The Himalayan Times.

The raids were the result of a tip-off and conducted in coordination with the Nepal Medical Council and the Forum for Protection of Consumer Rights.

“The raids were carried out in ... Apollo Hospital, Thamel, CIWEC Hospital, three Lazimpat and Boudha-based health centres China Great Wall, China Dental and China People,” CIB spokesman Jeevan Kumar Shrestha was quoted as saying.

The embassy also said a number of other Chinese nationals had been arrested in Nepal for gold smuggling and illegally importing foreign currency into the country.