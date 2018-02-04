Four dead in chemical plant explosion in eastern China

Four people were killed and six injured in a chemical plant blast in eastern China on Saturday, state media reported.

The explosion erupted at the Jinshan Chemical Plant in an economic development zone in Linshu county, Shandong province, during maintenance in the morning, according to Xinhua.

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and complete search-and-rescue operations by Saturday night, local authorities said.

Of those injured, two were in a serious condition.

The plant’s owner was in police custody and the cause of the blast was under investigation, the report said.