NewsChinaSociety
image

China: Around The Nation

China: Around The Nation

Chinese granny dangles boy, 10, from third-floor balcony to rescue quilt

Firefighter warns to adults to take better care of their charges over the holiday period

PUBLISHED : Monday, 05 February, 2018, 1:26pm
UPDATED : Monday, 05 February, 2018, 1:54pm

Comments:  

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui

Share

Related topics

China: Around The Nation

Related Articles

A 10-year-old boy had to be rescued from a second-storey balcony by firefighters on Friday after his grandmother lowered him down on a rope from the flat above to retrieve a fallen quilt, according to Chinese media.

The child, from Nantong in east China’s Jiangsu province, made it safely to the floor below but then could not climb back up and became stuck, Nantong Television reported.

The lower flat was unoccupied so the grandmother alerted the property management team, who contacted the emergency services.

Chinese climber, 69, crippled on Everest, still dreams of conquering peak

“We used a 15-metre ladder and sent an experienced fire officer to rescue the boy,” an official from Qidong Binhai Fire Service was quoted as saying.

“We tied a rope around the boy and put a helmet on him. It took about 10 minutes to rescue him,” he said.

The report did not name any of the people involved in the incident, but quoted the fire official as saying that adults should take better care of youngsters during the school holidays.

Meet the ex-baseball star coaching disadvantaged Chinese children

 

Most Popular

 
 
 

You may also like