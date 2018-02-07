Two people were killed when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Taiwanese city of Hualien on Tuesday, trapping dozens in collapsed buildings and damaging roads and bridges.

Premier William Lai said both of those killed were employees of the Marshal Hotel, which had collapsed; he also said that more than 200 people were injured, some seriously.

Rescuers believe that three people are still trapped inside the Marshal Hotel, the bottom floor of which was completely crushed.

The strong quake struck 21 kilometres (13 miles) northeast from Hualien, a city of more than 100,000, shortly before midnight at a depth of about 9.5 km (6 miles), the US Geological Society said.

The Central Emergency Operation Centre said seven buildings were damaged, including another hotel and a building that collapsed as well as five other buildings left tilting noticeably. “It’s the biggest quake I’ve experienced in Hualien in more than 10 years,” said resident Blue Hsu, who said his home shook violently. Describing the scene at the Marshal Hotel, Hsu said the bottom storeys had been crushed. “The lower floors sunk into the ground and I saw panicked tourists being rescued from the hotel. There is one bulldozer and about 50 rescuers on the scene,” he said. Sections of the Suhua Highway connecting Ilan and Hualien counties were severely damaged. Cracks appeared on bridges and roads, leading to closures in some cases. Damage to gas pipes was also detected.

Authorities said that more than 100 people were taken to hospital with injuries, and officials from Hualien fire department said overall 149 people had been rescued from damaged buildings.

Those in charge said some people remained trapped but were unable to give an overall figure.

The fire agency said a separate hotel, known as the Beautiful Life Hotel had also been damaged and was tilting.

Hualien is one of Taiwan’s most popular tourist hubs as it lies on the picturesque east coast rail line and is near to popular Taroko Gorge.

“[Tsai Ing-wen] has asked the cabinet and related ministries to immediately launch the ‘disaster mechanism’ and to work at the fastest rate on disaster relief work,” the leader’s office said in a statement after the Tuesday earthquake.

The earthquake was the second to strike off the coast of Hualien in just days. The city lies along the famed “Pacific Rim of Fire” known for seismic activity from Alaska to Southeast Asia.

The quake came exactly two years after a magnitude-6.4 quake struck southern Taiwan, causing the collapse of an apartment complex and the deaths of 115 people.

The island’s worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6 magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.

Additional reporting by Reuters