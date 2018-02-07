Chinese woman proposes to boyfriend in wedding gown outside jail

A Chinese woman surprised her boyfriend by proposing to him in her wedding gown outside the prison where he works.

The 28-year-old popped the question outside the jail in Dazhou in Sichuan province on Monday, Chengdu Economic Daily reported.

The woman, Yuan Mingyu, has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for nine years.

The couple live apart because of their work so she travelled from Chengdu to Dazhou – with a ring and a bouquet of flowers at the ready – to make her proposal.

Yuan, who is a teacher, asked her friends to hold up a red banner with the words “Zhao Wanping, marry me!” while she waited for her boyfriend to finish work.

Video footage shows Zhao running out of the prison with his colleagues, with her friends clapping and cheering nearby.

More than a dozen passer-by watched as Zhao took off his jacket to protect his girlfriend from the cold in her wedding gown, but she said she had no need of it. “I am too thrilled, [I ‘m] not cold at all,” she said.

She then formally proposed to Zhao. He knelt and put the ring on her finger, accepting her proposal.

Zhao said his girlfriend had mentioned proposing to him before, but the idea had slipped from his mind as he was so busy at work.

Yuan said she had been planning the proposal since last year and had bought the ring herself.

Asked if she felt annoyed she had to buy it and not him, she told the newspaper: “No, why would I? It doesn’t make a difference if he or I bought it.”