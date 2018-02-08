A taxi driver in northern China has picked up an elderly couple and taken them to hospital for the husband’s kidney dialysis free of charge for two years, according to a newspaper report.

Gu Chenming gets up at 3.30am to start his work as a driver at a taxi-hailing company in Shenyang in Liaoning province.

But every week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6.30am he finds time to help Du Huaijie, who is in his late 60s and in a wheelchair, and get him to hospital for treatment, along with his wife Guo Li.

He then returns at about 11am to take them home.

Hospital staff sometimes assume he is a relative, Shenyang Evening News reported on Wednesday.

Kindly policeman tutors ‘left-behind’ girl in China

Gu first met the couple in 2016 during the Lunar New Year holiday when they waited more than half an hour in the cold for a cab, finding it difficult to find a taxi willing to take them to hospital.

The couple also did not know how to pay for a cab hailed with an app with a smartphone, the usual method of payment.

Out of sympathy, Gu refused to charge them and volunteered to pick them up twice a week to take them to hospital.

Too busy to be kind? We Hongkongers have no excuse

“I have empathy with them as I understand the suffering of patients,” Gu was quoted as saying. He has diabetes and needs to inject himself with insulin three times a week, the report said.

Guo was quoted as saying: “I want to treat him to a dinner, but he always refuses.

“I want to send a silk banner in gratitude to his company, but he never tells me the address. I can only say thank you here,” she said.