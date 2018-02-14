Eerie X-ray images of a Chinese woman crawling through a luggage scanner at a railway station have become the latest smash hit on a video sharing website.

The incident happened about 6pm on Sunday at Dongguan railway station in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

In footage taken from a surveillance camera and shown on Pearvideo.com on Tuesday, the unidentified woman is seen approaching the security checkpoint and loading her luggage onto the scanner’s conveyor belt.

However, after being told that she must also send her handbag through the machine, she apparently decides that leaving it unattended is a risk too high to take, so climbs in after it.

Despite the best efforts of the machine’s operators to deter the woman, she travels the full length of the conveyor and emerges, along with assorted items of baggage, at the far end.

The highlight of the footage is a sequence of orange-tinted X-ray images of the woman on all fours as she passes through the scanner, with her skeleton on view for all the world to see.

Passengers behaving oddly at railway stations is nothing new in China, especially during the Lunar New Year period as tens of millions of people make their annual journeys home to spend the holiday, which officially starts on Thursday, with their families.

“You see new strange things every day,” a person wrote on social media after seeing the Dongguan footage.

While the woman did not appear to have suffered any ill effects from her scanner adventure, the city’s railway police were quick to warn passengers against repeating the trick.

“This is not the kind of joke that should be taken lightly,” they said.