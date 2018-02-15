A comedy sketch on China’s biggest Lunar New Year television show has caused anger online after critics said that it appeared to show a “Chinese” woman using blackface and giant fake buttocks to depict an African character.

The skit, which was apparently intended to celebrate China’s relationship with African countries, came during the 2018 edition of the CCTV New Year’s Gala – also known as the Spring Festival Gala – an annual variety show broadcast for the Lunar New Year that gets as many as 800 million viewers.

The scene – which also appeared to feature a black performer playing a monkey – was lambasted as “disgusting” and “completely racist” online after it aired on Thursday night.

The scene opened with a performance by African dancers and an appearance by a group of black women who were supposedly staff on the new Chinese-built Kenyan fast train – but it was the following mini-play that caused uproar online.

After the performers departed the stage, the host – standing in front of an African veld backdrop – was approached by his friend, played by a young black woman, who asked him to help her out with a problem by following her lead.

He agreed, and was introduced to her mother – who, some web users suggested, was played by an Asian woman wearing blackface, with what appeared to be a comically large fake bottom and a basket of fruit on her head.

She was accompanied by a monkey, apparently played by a black performer.

The host then discovered that he was supposed to be playing the part of the young black woman’s boyfriend, so that she could get out of a blind date – only for the host’s Chinese bride to arrive on the scene.

After much farcical wordplay, the mother – in perfect, unaccented Chinese – said she can’t be angry because China has done so much for Africa, shouting: “I love Chinese people! I love China!”

The depiction of the mother character and the stereotypical imagery came in for criticism on social media.

CCTV’s racist show during Spring Gala shook me and made me so ashamed of China and my people. They literally had blackface on stage, had an African actor to play a monkey and a African actress yelling “I love China!” Racism is global y’all... — Huizit (@iamHuizit) February 16, 2018

Twitter user KT Parthepan wrote: “Ugh the sketch on Africa during the @CCTV Spring Festival Gala (possibly the most watched show in the world) was cringeworthy at best, completely racist at worst.

“It’s Africa, so bring out tribal dancers & animals? And was that a Chinese woman in blackface with a fake posterior?”

Ben Armstrong responded: “It looked a lot like blackface to me …”

Another Twitter user, Jeremy Webb, responded: “More Geopolitics on glorious display at this year’s CCTV #CNY Gala. This love story resolved as the enlarged-a** African mama proclaims her love for China and the building of railways.”

“Really disgusting,” replied Twitter user Maroon.

The sketch also received a strong response on Reddit, with user “iforgotmyidagain” writing “Not sure which one is more disgusting, the blackface itself, or the fact that the propaganda machine thought it was fine.”

on the cctv spring gala: this is 2018 how is there still blackface on national tv in china gdi — s (@duckchael) February 15, 2018

User TheDark1 wrote: “There’s gonna be a hella funny backlash to this tasteless propaganda. I cannot believe that sketch got greenlit. Most cringeworthy thing I’ve seen in months, trump included.”

“Imagine if the US state of the union event had a white guy with yellow face, a rice farmer’s hat, buck teeth, and speaking in stereotypical Chinese accent,” user probablydurnk wrote.

“Think the Chinese internet would leave that one alone?”

However, some defended the sketch.



Reddit user 1989slover wrote that it was “a comedy praising the relationship between China and Africa, so there’s not any intent of racism. And yes the way they express the idea is a bit wrong, but I think that’s mainly because people don’t really know a lot about racism in China because the race here is not so diverse.

“China has always been a friend with African country so there’s no reason for us to ruin the relationship by putting a discriminational show in the gala, but I do hope there would be a official explanation for this whole thing.”

CHINA WHYYYYY. i'm watching the cctv spring festival new year's gala and there's straight up blackface, i just don't know what to do with this level of offensive oh my GOD — 雨曦 ｡◕‿◕｡ (@yuxisushi) February 15, 2018

Blackface – that is, non-black performers wearing face paint to portray black characters – is a touchy subject in much of the West.

That’s particularly true in the United States, where minstrelsy shows featuring white performers using blackface to mock black people emerged in the 19th century and remained on television until as recently as the 1970s.

Awareness of blackface and its dubious connotations in the West are low in China and other Asian countries.