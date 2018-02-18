A fire at one of Tibet’s holiest Buddhist temples on Saturday raised fears for the future of the monastery as investigators tried to determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire erupted at the Jokhang Temple in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa at about 6pm, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The report said the blaze was extinguished by Saturday evening and there were no casualties.

Internet users posted pictures and videos of the fire on social media, showing flames shooting high into the air.

The extent of the fire damage to the site, considered the spiritual heart of Tibetan Buddhism, was also unknown.

The oldest part of the temple was built more than 1,300 years ago and the whole structure was added to Unesco’s World Heritage list in 2000 as part of the Potala Palace. The temple houses many cultural treasures, including a life-sized statue of Sakyamuni when he was 12 years old.