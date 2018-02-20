A man was killed and a boy injured on Sunday when the microlight they were flying in crashed in southern China, mainland media reported.

The aircraft came down in a square at the Tongshi Mountain scenic area in the city of Beiliu in

Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, according to news radio station 910.

The Beiliu government said the dead man was the pilot, 24-year-old Huang Junbiao. His passenger, who was described only as being a boy, was being treated in hospital for unspecified injuries but was said to be in a stable condition.

Microlights are small, light, one- or two-seater aircraft. According to Chinese news website B01.net, the craft involved in the crash was able to fly at altitudes of up to 4,000 metres and had a top speed of 110km/h.

Photographs of the crash shared online showed extensive damage to the body of the aircraft but the wings were still mostly intact.

Local authorities were investigating the cause of the incident.