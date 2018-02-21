Police in eastern China helped to resolve a dispute between a couple after a man forced his girlfriend to get out of his car on a motorway, local media reported.

The woman, who was not named, was seen by a patrol car as she walked along the road near Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on Sunday, traffic radio station FM93 reported on Monday.

She was also seen by a surveillance camera and the footage was shown on China Newsweek’s Weibo account.

After hearing her story, police officers tracked down her boyfriend and drove her to meet him.

The couple began bickering again when they were reunited, but after about half an hour, the police officers were able to calm them down and the pair went home together, the report said.

Traffic police later issued a statement reminding people that it is dangerous to argue while driving, and said people should “keep their emotions in check” to avoid accidents.

People online made comments about the incident.

“Why not just split up? Keeping him for the new year?” said a comment on Weibo that received more than 26,000 likes.