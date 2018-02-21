Four brawl in mud over traffic dispute in western China

Four people ended up brawling in mud over a traffic dispute in western China during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to media reports.

Three cars blocked each other’s way while travelling on a narrow road in Wusheng county in Sichuan province, the news website Thecover.cn reported.

The dispute escalated and four people in the cars, including men and women, were shown in video footage brawling in a paddy field next to the road.

Others are also seen jumping into the mud to try to break up the fighting.

Chinese budget airline passenger held over brawl at Japanese airport

Police confirmed they were called to settle the incident, but gave no details of whether anyone was detained, according to the report.

Millions of people have been on the move in China as the Lunar New Year holiday draws to a close.

Chinese hotel guests get prickly with manager after woman is injured by hedgehog

More than 12,000 cars were trapped on Tuesday in the southern province of Hainan, a tropical island holiday resort island, after fog disrupted a ferry service in Haikou.

About three billion trips are expected to be made during the 40-day period around the Spring Festival as people visit their hometowns to see their families.