A migrant-worker father who had skipped a Lunar New Year trip home to make extra money to cover his son’s education expenses learned the boy had died on the first day of the new year after being hit by a car.

“Everything I did was for my child,” the tearful father cried in a video published on Pear Video.

“If I had known this would happen, I would definitely have come back for the Lunar New Year to spend time with him.”

The 13-year-old boy, who lived in Yichuan county, in central China’s Henan province, went missing after going outside to play on Friday evening.

When he had not returned by 9pm, the family went looking for him.

They found him unconscious, lying in the road next to a garbage truck and covered in blood, Pear Video reported on Wednesday.

The boy was rushed to hospital but died four days later.

The father, a security guard, said he had planned to work through the holiday to earn more money to pay for the education of his son, who had started junior high school this year.

“Everything I’ve given in the past 13 years, material or spiritual, has now vanished like bubbles,” the father said. “All my hopes have been shattered.”

Police have launched an investigation into the hit-and-run case, the report said.

The boy’s uncle told reporters that travel costs were a factor in the father’s decision to pass up an opportunity to return home for the holiday.

“Travelling all the way home would also take a lot of time,” the uncle said. “It’s not easy to get back.

“Continuing to work through the Lunar New Year would earn them more money.”

The boy was one of an estimated 60 million children in China’s rural villages who have been left in the care of relatives by parents who have headed for cities to search for work.

The youngsters’ lack of proper care has been cited as a reason for numerous mishaps related to mental health and physical hardships, including the suicide three years ago of four siblings in impoverished Guizhou province.