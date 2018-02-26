Chinese boy’s biscuit tin fund to help save brother from cancer

An eight-year-old boy from eastern China has skipped breakfast for two years to save money to help pay his little brother’s medical bills, a news website reported.

Li Guoliang, from Le’an county in Jiangxi province has saved 1,353 yuan (US$215) for his five-year-old brother who was diagnosed with a rare cancerous tumour in the liver, the Tencent news website reported.

“This should be enough to cure my brother,” the boy was quoted as saying when presenting his savings in one yuan notes and coins in a biscuit tin to his father.

The boy’s savings barely cover the treatment for one day, according to the report. His brother’s treatment has included three operations and 24 rounds of chemotherapy since 2016, costing the low-income family nearly one million yuan.

The boy’s parents stay near the hospital in Beijing, while Guoliang lives with his aunt in his rural hometown.

“I wanted to send my coins to Beijing by post, but the delivery man wouldn’t allow me to,” he said.

The family is heavily in debt, with the boys’ grandfather also having difficulty walking after leg surgery and a grandmother cannot see clearly with a serious cataract.