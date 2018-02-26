And the most popular Chinese term overseas is ...

“Shaolin”, the name of a branch of martial arts, is the most popular Chinese term abroad, according to a survey by a Chinese publishing group.

Shaolin was followed by “yin yang”, “yuan”, “the Forbidden City” and “ni hao” (hello), the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration said on February 17.

The administration said it analysed mainstream media reports and polled 1,260 people online in eight countries to assess the use and recognition of 150 Chinese terms.

The eight countries were the United States, Britain, Australia, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, Singapore and India.

Apart from shaolin, three other Chinese martial arts terms made the top 10: “wushu” (martial arts), “qi” (essential force), and “qigong” (tai chi-like exercises).

“The wide distribution of martial arts-related terms is due to a specific form of communication – films,” the administration said.

It said the internationalisation of China’s currency explained the popularity of “yuan” and “renminbi”, which was ninth.

The tenth most popular Chinese term was “mahjong”.