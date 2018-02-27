A suspected drink-driver in eastern China who tried to get his father to take the blame after crashing his car was caught out by his inability to resist a flashing camera, according to local media reports.

Two men – the 30-year-old driver and his father – from the city of Jurong in Jiangsu province were questioned by police after reports of a two-car collision on the night of February 19, Yangtse Evening Post reported on Friday.

The driver, identified only by his surname Wen, is accused of fleeing the scene and then calling his father and asking him to say he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, the report said.

However, when police checked the footage from a nearby surveillance camera, it showed Wen making a V for Victory sign to the lens as he drove past it just a minute before impact.

The evidence was irrefutable and Wen confessed, police officer Ni Jiangtao was quoted by Zhenjiang News as saying.

“[The father] admitted that it was his son who was the drink-driver and caused the accident. His son called him and asked him to go to the scene and take his place,” he said.

No one was injured in the accident, and the police have yet to issue any charges, the newspaper reports said.