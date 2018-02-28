Gang charge people to sneak into Shanghai zoo with ladder

A gang has operated for at least two years helping people to sneak into a wildlife park in Shanghai using a ladder, according to a newspaper report.

The four gang members charge people 100 yuan (US$16) each to sneak into the Shanghai Wild Animal Park, 30 yuan less than the normal ticket price, the Jiefang Daily reported.

One person living nearby told the newspaper the park and police had been tipped off repeatedly about the gang, but nothing had been done.

Chinese man killed by zoo tiger ‘scaled two 3m walls to avoid paying entrance fee’

Three of the gang hang out at nearby subway stations to solicit for customers and arrange for them to be driven to the park, according to the report.

The fourth helps customers scale a ladder to get over a three-metre high wall into the zoo.

“The southern wall of the park is an ideal location for ticket evasion because there are no wire obstacles or surveillance cameras on the top of the wall and it is a long distance from the wild animal enclosures,” the resident was quoted as saying.

Family of man killed by tiger in eastern China blames zoo for negligence

The gang has up to 30 customers a day and as many as 80 on public holidays, according to the article.

Similar incidents have been reported before in China.

A man died in January last year after he climbed over walls to get into a zoo in Ningbo in Zhejiang province to avoid paying for a ticket and was mauled to death by a tiger.