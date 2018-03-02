A 29-year-old woman has successfully undergone a uterus transplant in northern China, according to a newspaper report.

Doctors said the organ was functioning well after the operation was carried out in December at Xijing Hospital in Xian in Shaanxi province, Huashang Daily reported.

It was the second successful transplant of its kind in China, according to the report.

The woman, who was not named, comes from southern Guangdong province and the uterus was donated by her 51-year-old mother.

The woman was born without a uterus and would have fertility treatment to help her have a baby, the report said.

“It’s been hard throughout [the process], but I made it. I’m feeling great right now,” the woman was quoted as saying. “It would be the best if I could get pregnant after my body recovers.”

Doctors at Xijing Hospital also performed the first successful uterus transplant in China in 2015.

A uterus transplant is complex and risky, with only about 30 operations carried out in nine countries, including Germany, Sweden, the United States, Brazil and India.

Two babies have been born to uterus transplant patients – one in December last year to an American woman and another to a Swedish mother in 2014.

Chen Biliang, the director of obstetrics and gynaecology at the Xian hospital, told the newspaper: “The surgery was much more difficult than the first. The mother has stopped menstruating for three years and the blood vessels of women in menopause are usually hardening.”

More than 20 doctors were involved in the operation.

About 30,000 to 40,000 girls are born each year in China without a uterus, according to the report.