A drama school in eastern China will reject applicants who have had cosmetic surgery, arguing that the procedures would make the aspiring actors less expressive, according to a Chinese media report.

Dong Liang, director of Shandong University of Arts’ drama and television school, announced the decision at an audition for new students on Thursday, according to footage posted on online streaming platform Pear Video.

More than 5,000 applicants from Shandong and another 4,000 from other parts of the country are vying for 210 positions at the school in Jinan.

But Dong said the applicants should rely on their natural beauty to stand out and focus on developing their professional skills.

“We reject cosmetic surgery,” he said. “I believe that if you have had cosmetic surgery, even a minor procedure … it affects your subtle facial expressions.”

Dong said the audition panel would be able to see in close-up shots whether an applicant had gone under the knife.

“In ... broadcast television ... your inner qualities and ability are also important,” he said. “If you really want to enter the profession, I suggest you spend more time on boosting your professional skills than making yourself ‘pretty’.”