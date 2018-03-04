Police in eastern China have detained a 24-year-old motorcyclist for dangerous driving after a clip of him going as fast as a high-speed train was posted online.

In the one-minute clip, the unidentified Nanjing motorist weaves around cars on a highway before reaching 299km/h, roughly the same speed as some of China’s bullet trains.

In a statement on their microblog, police in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, said the incident took place on the highway to the city’s airport.

Shanghai-based news site Thepaper.cn quoted an unnamed head of a Nanjing motorbike club as saying the driver in the video was on a BMW motorcycle that could accelerate from zero to 100km/h in three seconds and the man was driving at the motorcycle at its top speed.

The driver could easily lose control of the bike at those speeds and would have little time to react to other vehicles, posing a danger to himself and others, the report quoted the club director as saying.