Passengers fled in panic after gale force winds ripped off roofing at an airport in eastern China.

Changbei Airport in Nanchang in Jiangxi province was hit by high winds on Sunday, the Huashang Daily reported.

Passengers are shown in video footage shared on social media screaming and running after the covering over an entrance to a departure hall collapsed during the gales.

Weather forecasters said the winds reached speeds of over 30 metres a second, equivalent to a violent storm and one category below a hurricane.

Nobody was reported injured in the incident.

A spokeswoman for the airport said flights were briefly suspended as the winds only lasted for a short period of time. The airport was running as normal on Monday.

One witness told the news website Qq.com: “We saw the sky turn dark. Then suddenly the winds became really, really heavy.

“At first it didn’t affect the area [outside the airport], but after one or two minutes the winds became even stronger. The shelter at the entrance to block the rain crashed down. It was pretty scary.”

The airport went into service in 1996 and served over 10.9 million passengers last year, the China News Service reported.