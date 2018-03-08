A woman had to be rescued by police in northern China after she fell into a snow-covered four-metre-deep cable shaft while looking for a place to relieve herself, according to a newspaper report.

The woman was taken short while walking on a road near Harbin in Heilongjiang province on Monday and tumbled into the hole while searching for a more private place to urinate, Modern Evening Times reported.

The woman, whose name was not given, managed to call the police for help, but they were initially unable to find her after checking manholes in the area.

They finally traced her position after using the “share your location” feature on one of her social media messaging apps that features satellite positioning technology.

“We drove to the location she shared and saw footprints leading to somewhere further away. We sensed that the footprints were left by the woman,” a police officer was quoted as saying.

The two police officers pulled her out of the hole with a rope. The woman was uninjured and returned home safely.

Police have set up a warning sign near the uncovered cable shaft to prevent future accidents, the report said.



