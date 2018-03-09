Chinese woman, 25, attacked, injured by stray dog in street

A 25-year-old woman was severely injured after she was bitten on the face by a stray dog she was petting on the street in northern China, according to a news website report.

Chen Xiaoai came across the stray in Tianjin last Friday, China Economic Net reported.

Minutes later friends spotted her with her face covered in blood after she had tried stroking the animal.

Chen has taken a course of rabies vaccinations and was taken to three hospitals as the first two were unable to treat her facial injuries.

These included a 7cm-long injury near her right temple and bone-deep wounds on both sides of her nose, according to the report.

The report described the woman as attractive and praised as the prettiest girl at her school while growing up.

She has undergone surgery and is now recovering.

Chief surgeon Yao Qingjun was quoted as saying that the operation would leave no obvious scars on her face but only light stitches marks.

A 32-year-old woman in Xian in Shaanxi province died from rabies after she was bitten by a dog last year, even though she immediately had rabies vaccinations.