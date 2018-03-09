Photos of a group of tourists snapped scaling a huge bas-relief sculpture at a Buddhist temple in central China have prompted calls for the men to be punished.

At least four men climbed the 1,000-year-old carving in Zhechuan county, Henan province, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Friday.

Not just in America ... other Chinese relics damaged on loan in Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

The stunt was photographed by a witness, identified only as Yu.

“Their action was not only unethical, but also dangerous,” Yu was quoted as saying.

Some internet users said the men should be penalised.

“Why are Chinese tourists criticised around the world?” wrote one internet user. “It’s because some people think that as long as they buy tickets [to a tourist spot], they can do whatever they want.”

Late last month, a number of tourists at another temple in Luoyang of Henan ignored warnings and scrambled on top of two stone horse statues dating back about 1,000 years.