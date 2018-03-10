An elderly woman who defied a fortune-teller’s prediction of death vandalised the seer’s stall in a chance encounter in southwestern China on Wednesday, according to a Chinese news site’s report.

The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in a park in Mianyang, Sichuan province, in March last year that she would not live to see 2018, Thecover.cn reported on Friday.

The woman, identified only as Wang, then spent the year in fear and prepared for her death, according to the report.

“I was terrified when the fortune-teller told me I wouldn’t be able to live till the end of last year. I worried every day,” Wang was quoted as saying.

But she remained in good health, despite the fears.

When Wang ran into the fortune-teller in the park this week, she took her anger out on the stall.

A police officer intervened and asked the fortune-teller to apologise to Wang for causing mental suffering.

Fortune-telling is a widespread in China, with predictions usually based on people’s names, time of birth, Chinese zodiac signs, facial features and palms.