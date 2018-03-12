A prolific traffic offender who attacked his own car with a hammer after police in central China clamped it for a parking offence was given 10 days’ detention, according to a local news report.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Dazhi, Hubei province, after the 54-year-old man, who was not named, was told by a relative that police had disabled his vehicle and were preparing to tow it away, Chutian Metropolis Daily reported at the weekend.

After trying and failing to persuade the police officers to release the vehicle, the man began emptying it of his possessions. As he was doing so, however, he found a hammer in the boot and his initial compliance turned to anger, and he began swinging. After dealing several blows to the bodywork and smashing windows, he fled the scene, the report said.

Later, when police checked their database, they found that the owner of the car had more than 240 outstanding tickets for traffic violations – including parking illegally and jumping red lights – stretching back six years. In doing so he had racked up 766 points on his driving licence and owed 36,000 yuan (US$5,700) in unpaid fines.

Despite initially running away, the man surrendered himself to the police the following day. He was detained and fined 200 yuan.

The report said he told police that the reason he attacked the car was because he had had it for eight years and felt that if it was being taken away, no one else should have it.

It did not say if he settled any of his outstanding fines.

In China, drivers start with 12 points on their licences and lose them for various offences. Jumping a red light, for instance, costs six points. When the balance falls to zero, the licence is suspended.