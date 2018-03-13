A burglar in eastern China was caught sleeping in a house after eating the homeowner’s breakfast, according to local media reports.

The “Goldilocks” figure sneaked into an unlocked house in a village near Funan county in Anhui province last Monday night, according to Anwang.com.

The man who was described as “naturally prone to sleepiness”, promptly fell asleep in the empty guest bedroom, according to the report.

When he woke up the house was empty as the homeowner had apparently left without noticing him.

The man is accused of taking 12,000 yuan (US$1,900) in cash he found under the pillow in the master bedroom and then eating the remains of the householder’s breakfast.

He then felt sleepy after the meal and went back to sleep in the guest bedroom.

When the house owner returned home at noon, he found the remaining breakfast was gone and the cash under his pillow had disappeared.

He was shocked to see a stranger sleeping when he opened the door to the guest bedroom.

The owner closed the door quietly and called the police, who found the burglar was still in a deep sleep when they arrived.

The police woke up the suspect – identified only by his surname Zhu – and allegedly found him with the cash, a handful of mobile phones and other valuable items.

The man, who is reported to have previous convictions for theft, reportedly confessed and was detained on suspicion of multiple cases of theft.