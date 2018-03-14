A cab driver has been fined after he was caught with his wife sitting in the open boot of the vehicle carrying a table, local media reported.

A video circulated widely among residents in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, which showed a blue taxi driving through a tunnel in the city on Tuesday morning as a woman sat in boot holding on to the legs of the table, which appeared too big to fit in the back seat.

Passengers in another vehicle passing the tunnel took the video and reported it to police, according to Jiangnan City N ews.

Three police cars were soon dispatched from different directions and 10 minutes later, the taxi was stopped by officers.

The taxi driver, whose name was not given in the report, said he and his wife were transporting the table to their daughter’s rented home because she needed furniture.

The couple said they did not have a foldable table to give her and did not have a rope on hand to secure it.

Chinese man who smashed up clamped car owed US$5,700 in unpaid fines

So the driver thought he could carry the table in the boot with his wife holding it to stabilise it.

“We didn’t hire a bigger car and just wanted to save money,” the driver was quoted as saying.

Police officers fined him 150 yuan (US$24) because he didn’t close the boot door and fined him another 50 yuan since he put his passenger in danger.