A motorist who hit three people with his car and then buried his vehicle in his backyard to evade capture has been detained by police in central China, a Chinese news website reported on Thursday.

The unnamed man fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian and two people on an electric bicycle in rural Dali county, Shaanxi province, last Thursday, news portal Cnwest.com reported.

The hit-and-run victims were hospitalised with fractures.

Police used fragments of the car’s bumper to identify the vehicle’s make, and reviewed surveillance footage, put wanted posters on social media and enlisted village officials in a search for the motorist, the report said.

Fearful of being caught, the man dug a pit in his backyard and buried the car to try to cover up the evidence. He also threw the equipment he used to bury the car in a nearby river, the report said.

But the man’s father persuaded the son to turn himself in to the authorities on Sunday.

The motorist said he buried the car because he was terrified of being jailed.

The case is still under investigation.