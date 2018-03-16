A social media explosion ignited by a Chinese journalist’s reaction to a softball question during China’s annual parliamentary meeting has led to the creation of a petition that asks the US government to investigate a US-based broadcaster and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The petitioners want the investigation to determine whether Los Angeles-based American Multimedia Television USA (AMTV) is related to the publicity apparatus of the Chinese government.

“Based on the Foreign Agents Registration Act, we ask to investigate its fund sources and cooperation with the Communist Party of China and shut it down if it is found to have violated the law,” the petition reads.

The plea came after Zhang Huijun, who claimed to be the operating director of AMTV, posed a long-winded, softball question to a Chinese official during the National People’s Congress, prompting a theatrical eye-roll from a journalist from financial news site Yicai, standing next to her.

The action, broadcast live on television, lit up China’s internet, and triggered questioning of Zhang’s background and the broadcast outlet she represents.

The media accreditation of the Yicai reporter, Liang Xiangyi, to cover the NPC, ultimately was revoked, according to one of her colleagues.

Some 689 people had signed the petition as of Thursday evening.

AMTV could not be reached for comment.

According to its official website, AMTV, founded in 2004, offers Chinese-language programmes across 14 US cities.

Under its partnership with China’s state broadcaster, it showed its programmes on an international channel from 2006 to 2008.

Internet users have dug up archival footage that shows Zhang representing two different media outlets in 2011 and 2013.

In a video clip from the 12th National People’s Congress in 2013, Zhang introduces herself as a reporter from World Affairs, a Chinese magazine founded by early communist Hu Yuzhi in 1934.

In a video from the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2011, Zhang is seen posing a question as the operating director of “Hong Kong Cable Broadcast of China Economy and Tourism”.

Zhang’s and Liang’s names remained blocked in search results on social media platform Weibo on Thursday.