Seventeen students have been blacklisted by the Chinese authorities for refusing to carry out military service.

A statement from the local authorities in the northeastern city of Jilin said the young men had been banned from taking government jobs or enrolling in university. They are also prohibited from taking flights and staying in hotels.

It was not clear exactly why they refused to finish their training but the statement, which included their names and details of their addresses, said: “The following 17 people were unwilling to enter military service.

“They have applied to leave the force after they were unable to adapt to the military training and lifestyle.

“The army, military service organisations and their parents have repeatedly counselled them but to no avail. They were dismissed by the army for refusing to serve”.

Military service is compulsory under mainland Chinese law but it is often not enforced due to the large numbers of people who enrol on a voluntarily basis every year.

All citizen aged between 18 and 22 are supposed to take part in one-month training sessions, which are usually held after students finish high school and before they start any university studies.

The group that has been blacklisted will now be banned from leaving the country, taking flights or using high-speed trains and staying in hotels and hostels.

They will also face restrictions on taking on loans and insurance as well as buying a house or other expensive assets.

The are also barred from sitting the university entrance examination and will not be allowed to enrol in any secondary institutions or repeat their current school years.

They can also forget about ever getting a job with the government or government-affiliated organisations, the statement said, and could be fined by their local governments.

The penalties fall under the country’s sweeping social credit system that rewards and punishes citizens for a wide range of activities.

Under the system those who fall foul of the authorities can be denied access to a range of services and jobs.

Negative marks will stay on people’s personal social credit scores for at least five years.