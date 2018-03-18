Chinese police carry sick man down 27 floors in power cut

Two police officers climbed 27 floors of a tower block in central China and carried an elderly man all the way down again to get treatment after an electricity blackout cut off the power to the building and the ventilator supplying him with oxygen, according to a newspaper report.

The man, 60, has heart disease and a tumour in his lung, the Chutian Metropolis Daily reported.

The power to his housing block in Wuhan in Hubei province was cut on Thursday evening after a storm with hailstones hit the area.

Police received a call for help from the man, who lives alone, saying he had trouble breathing after his ventilator stopped working.

He opened doors to get more oxygen, but finally collapsed on his bed, the article said.

Police found the elderly man’s lips had already turned blue, but the ambulance was still making its way to the block.

The officers decided to take turns carrying him down the stairs and then drove him to hospital themselves. The man had almost lost his consciousness when he reached hospital.

He later responded well to treatment and was discharged on Friday, according to the article.