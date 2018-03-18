Chinese woman made up kidnap ‘to test boyfriend’s love’

A woman from southeast China has been placed in detention for 10 days for pretending that she had been kidnapped, according to a newspaper report.

The woman from Xiamen in Fujian province invented the story to test how her boyfriend would react and prove her love for him, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

The boyfriend received a message on social media earlier this month claiming to be from a kidnapper, demanding 30,000 yuan (US$4,730) for her safe return and organising to meet the following day. He also received a voice message of his girlfriend weeping.

He contacted the police who set up a special investigation team.

The following day police found the woman travelling on a coach between Fujian and Jiangxi province.

She later admitted she had made the story up, police were quoted as saying.

The woman, who was not named, was also fined 500 yuan for wasting police time, the article said.