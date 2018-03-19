Chinese woman finds flat stripped clean by burglars

A woman found her home in northern China emptied by burglars when she returned after three months away on Friday, with all the furniture and electronic appliances gone, according to a television news report.

The woman was startled to discover the only thing remaining was the sofa in her flat in Jiaozuo in Henan province, Henan Television reported.

Everything else had disappeared, including her washing machine, standing air conditioner, 50-inch (127cm) television and double door refrigerator, according to the report.

“I was shocked when I opened the door. Is this still my home?” the woman, whose full name was not given, told the television station.

Even her bed and the air conditioning machine hanging on the outer wall of her flat on the 15th floor were removed, making her loss greater than 50,000 yuan (US$7,900).

“This is just so infuriating and ridiculous. [The burglar] didn’t even spare my bed,” she said.

The woman worked in another city and her family came over to clean the house in December, according to the report.

Her neighbours said they did not notice anyone carrying furniture out of her home and staff at the property management office could not find records of large items moved from the flat.

“The security cameras in this property estate are pretty much useless. The footage is stored for only four or five days,” a property management officer told the television station.

Police are investigating, according to the report.