A car ended up on the roof of a house in southern China following a bizarre accident, local media reported.

No one was hurt in the incident, but police found a shocked-looking driver after they were called to the scene of the accident in Cengong county, Guizhou province, last Thursday.

Guiyang Evening News reported that the driver told police: “I received my driving licence two years ago but I never drove until I bought my car last month.”

The driver, whose house is located on a hill, was trying to park the vehicle.

He mistakenly put the car into a forward gear rather than reverse and lost control of it when he released the clutch.

The car shot forward, hitting his neighbour’s roof top which was on a lower part of the slope and eventually became wedged between the neighbour’s kitchen and the hillside.

The car had to be pulled out of the gap.

The driver also agreed to pay 60,000 yuan (US$9,5000) in compensation for the damage to his neighbour’s property.