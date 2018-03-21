A Chinese man accused of stabbing his parents and daughter to death before slashing six others while trying to make his escape is behind bars, according to a police statement.

The suspect, identified only by his surname Chen, attacked and killed his mother, father and daughter following a family dispute at their home in a rural area of Sichuan province in China’s southwest on Monday, the Lezhi county public security said.

As the man was fleeing the scene in his car he collided with another vehicle on a motorway, the statement said.

The details of what happened next were not clear, but police said that after the collision, the suspect attacked several other people, presumably other road users.

The incident left six people with knife wounds, all of whom were being treated in hospital, the statement said, adding that they were all in a stable condition.

A number of witnesses to the roadside attacks posted images and videos on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like service, though most had been removed as of Wednesday.

One image, which the South China Morning Post deemed inappropriate to publish, showed a man with gashes to his face lying beside a minivan in a large pool of blood.

Another showed paramedics attending to blood-covered and dazed victims by the roadside.

One of the those injured in the attack is believed to have been travelling on a coach from the town of Tuqiao in Sichuan to the provincial capital Chengdu.

Police said their investigation was ongoing.