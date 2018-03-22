Chinese girl, 4, rescued after car plunges into river

A four-year-old girl was rescued in southwest China after the car she was travelling in plunged off a bridge and into a river, according to a newspaper report.

Her grandfather, Zeng Yanmao, was driving the girl to her kindergarten when the accident happened in Ziyang in Sichuan province, the Chengdu Commercial Daily reported.

Zeng, 69, swerved to avoid another car and his electric vehicle tumbled into the water.

He got out of the car, but was unable to reach his granddaughter.

He shouted for help after swimming to safety and two villagers jumped into the water and rescued the girl.

It took the pair about three minutes to get her to the safety of the riverbank.

“It seemed the girl had stopped breathing and her lips had already turned purple,” one of the villagers was quoted as saying.

Another villager with first aid skills gave the girl the kiss of life and chest compression to restore her breathing.

The incident happened on March 6 and on Tuesday this week Zeng sent a note of thanks to the villager who gave the first aid, the article said.