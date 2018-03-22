Chinese man drops years of medical studies to become baker

A man who spent years studying medicine in China has switched careers to become a baker after watching a BBC TV series about bread, according to a news website.

Huang Xiaobin got a master’s degree in 2015 after studying medicine for seven years at Zhejiang University, one of China’s oldest and most prestigious institutes of higher education, Qq.com reported.

Huang planned to become a doctor or further study medicine until he watched Paul Hollywood’s Bread , featuring the British master baker.

“After seven years of study, I gradually lost passion for medical studies as I found the higher you pursue your degree, the more restrictions you face,” Huang was quoted as saying.

“Making bread is so interesting and owning a bakery shop makes me feel like I have my own kingdom,” said Huang, adding that the profession does involve some chemistry and biology in understanding the use of yeast and cell structure.

Huang’s parents, however, did not support his decision to open a bakery shop.

His mother said: “Anyone who graduated from junior high school could open a bakery shop, but my son is already a master’s degree holder.”

Huang’s friends were also mystified by his career change, saying his seven years of study was wasted.

Huang, however, is happy overseeing all the tasks needed to run his business.

“Besides making bread, I also need to do the accounts, take photographs and do the marketing to promote my bread online,” he was quoted as saying.

Huang’s shop has yet to turn a profit, but he is not deterred.

“No matter at what stage of life, if you do what you really want to do, this is not a waste and is not to be pitied,” he said.