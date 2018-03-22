Chinese landlady finds flat trashed by dogs

A landlord in northern China found her flat’s furniture shredded and dog faeces everywhere after renting it out to a dog owner, according to a news website report.

The owner of the flat in Xian in Shaanxi province had to force entry earlier this month as she had lost contact with the tenant who did not pay the rent for months, Kankan News reported.

When she entered the empty flat on March 10, she was shocked to see the floor covered in faeces and her sofa ripped apart.

Even the television remote control had been bitten off at one end, the article said.

Plastic bags and rubbish were spread over the apartment and two giant cages stood in the bedroom.

“More than one dog was kept in the flat and the dog cages were still there,” the landlord, whose full name was not given, was quoted as saying. “How did my flat become something like this?”

The landlady tracked down the former tenant and she admitted the damage was caused by her dogs and promised to help restore the damage, the article said.

However, she has since disappeared and has not answered repeated calls made to her phone.