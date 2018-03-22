Chinese school teacher sacked after posting video kissing pupil

A high school teacher from northern China was fired after posting a video on social media of him kissing a female pupil during a private tutoring session, according to a news website report.

The physics teacher, 47, from Luonan county in Shaanxi province is seen clutching the 17-year-old girl’s waist and kissing her on the face and lips in the video he posted earlier this month, Thepaper.cn reported.

The man, whose full name was not given, has tutored the school pupil up to three times a week since November, charging 100 yuan (US$16) per hour, according to the report.

He uploaded the footage to the social media platform QQ, but forgot to press the option to make the video private.

Luonan High School, where the teacher had a full-time teaching job and the student studied, fired him after an investigation, the article said.

The school has also expelled the man from the its Communist Party branch, applied to revoke his teacher’s qualification from the local education bureau and asked him to return tutoring fees of 2,000 yuan to the girl’s family.

“Police have investigated and found the student consented [in kissing him]. She took the video and the teacher uploaded it to QQ,” the principal of the school told The Beijing News.

Police found no evidence that the girl and teacher had a full sexual relationship, the school principal was also quoted as saying.