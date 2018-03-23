The 58-year-old online matchmaker bringing love to rural China

Lin Jingfu is not your average internet live-streaming star in China who normally dance, sing and even eat in front of the camera in exchange for gifts from their online followers.

A year ago, 58-year-old Lin would still consider herself an internet novice, but today she is known as the “Hebei Rural Dama” who has more than 75,000 followers on her live-streaming account as a non-profit-making matchmaker helping to pair up rural couples.

As of this month, more than 200 couple are in relationships thanks to Lin’s efforts. Thirty of them have married.

“I’m the kind of person who likes to chat and laugh. I guess my outgoing personality makes me the right person for the job,” said Lin. “I believe in helping others to find love – it should be free of charge.”

Lin was a migrant worker most of her life since the age of 17, travelling across the country from Shanxi and Heilongjiang provinces to Xinjiang.

Dating in China: apps, speed dates, and parents in parks scouring singles’ profiles for a match for their children

Two years ago, however, she returned to her hometown of Cangzhou in Hebei province for a more stable lifestyle and to help care for her grandchildren.

“I was bored at home and just wanted to do something for fun. I guess I’m different to other older women because I like trying out new things,” said Lin.

Older women in China are commonly referred to as damas, a term that evokes images of large groups of women dancing in public areas to loud music, but Lin does not meet that stereotype.

On average, Lin spends at least 10 hours a day counselling her fans, sifting through their information kept in her handwritten files as well as writing private messages while pairing them up.

This is on top of the household chores she carries out while taking care of her two grandchildren.

“Matchmaking is a joy to me and doing it for free is a principle of mine,” she said.

Her livecast usually starts at 6.30 am after preparing breakfast for her family and cleaning the house. Lin regularly dyes her short hair black and her favourite outfit includes a green sweater and a pearl necklace bought by her son.

Matchmaking and the dying Chinese art of managing expectations

At any given minute, her viewers often reach up to 200. Although she is not doing it for the money, her fans occasionally tip her with virtual gifts that pop up as heart-shaped icons on her live-streaming screen. Lin gets about 50 yuan (US$7.90) to 300 yuan a day.

“Nothing makes me happier than to see a couple come on my live-stream reporting that they are in love, without tipping me virtual gifts,” Lin said. “All I want is to help people build a comfortable and loving family,” she said.

China’s internet live-streaming industry has come under intense scrutiny in recent months after a string of scandals and mishaps, with the latest incidents including youngsters under 18 stripping online to gain viewers and a daredevil scaling high buildings who fell to his death.

In the business of live-streaming, getting more attention means earning more money from the “tips” given by fans, as well as from advertising and sponsorship revenue.

Numerous live-streaming matchmakers have emerged on Kuaishou, a live-streaming platform, since Lin came to fame, but she said many ask for cash even without successful matches.

Lin is also critical of conventional matchmaking businesses which do not operate on the internet. In her neighbouring counties, professional matchmakers, who are mostly elderly men, can charge single men 600 yuan merely for introducing a woman to them. If the match is successful, the matchmaker can earn 10,000 yuan.

“Those matchmakers are old and don’t know live streaming and they don’t know me either,” Lin said.

Lin has observed increasing numbers of people in their 30s are getting divorced, which is “unthinkable” to her generation. Even divorced women are asking for their next husband to own a car, a house and have a nice job, Lin said, but many men of similar age do not meet such standards, making their search for love difficult.

Sleepless in Hong Kong: how to shake off the singledom blues and find love in the city

Not all matches go smoothly. Lin still regrets a match she made between a man and a woman living in Hebei, who broke up after living together for three months. Lin met the man seven times as the couple dated.

“I feel guilty and called them many times [after they broke up],” Lin said. “I liked the girl and thought the man was nice, but they just don’t get along because of different personalities. It’s such a pity.”