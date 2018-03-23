A teenage girl has been detained by police in central China accused of killing her father after he beat her during a row over her schoolwork and also attacked her mother when she intervened, according to a news website report.

The girl, 15, allegedly stabbed her father to death at their home in Dongkou country in Hunan province during a dispute over her studies on Sunday, Thepaper.cn reported, citing a police statement.

She “lost control of her emotions” after her father beat her and her mother, the statement said.

The girl, whose full name was not given, is a long-time victim of domestic abuse as she failed to live up to her teacher father’s high exceptions on her academic performance, according to the article.

On Sunday evening, the father, 44, and daughter quarrelled about the arrangements for her after-school classes and he beat her.

Her mother objected to the assault, only to be attacked, too, the report said.

The girl took a knife from the living room to stop the assault on her mother.

She entered a bedroom where her father was pressing her mother down on the bed and hitting her, she was quoted as telling police.

She first struck her father’s head with the knife sheathed, but it came off as the pair struggled and she later struck his chest, she said.

The girl called an ambulance and the police. Her father died later in hospital.

The girl’s grandmother and her 40-day-old baby brother where at home at the time of the killing.

Relatives were quoted as saying that the girl studied hard, but her father, a maths teacher at a local school, was not satisfied and often attacked her.

She was beaten for lagging behind in her studies early last month and left home for three days later in February after she was assaulted again.

Li Lu, a former pupil of the girl’s father told the website he was an “easy-going” teacher who often invited his students to his home for supper.

But he added he had also seen evidence the man’s violence towards his family.

“I stayed at school on weekdays when I was in junior middle school. Because they lived at the school, too, I often saw him scolding and beating his daughter, or asking her to stand still as punishment,” Li was quoted as saying.