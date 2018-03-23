Chinese college snoops on students living together

A Chinese college is to review regulations that can lead to the expulsion of student couples who live together after a public outcry about the restrictions, according to a news website.

The move came as another college in eastern China came under fire for sending out squads to crack down on public displays of affection among its students earlier this month.

Qiqihar Institute of Engineering in northern China’s Heilongjiang province has said it will review regulations including expelling students who live together or have sexual relations, Thepaper.cn reported.

“The school immediately reviewed the regulations on managing and educating students, compared them to state laws, and carefully reflected on the problems,” the school was quoted as saying in a statement.

Students had complained about the college checking on their behaviour, including inspectors filming them on campus.

Separately, squads of inspectors wearing camouflage uniforms and helmets were seen on campus at the Binzhou Vocational College in eastern China’s Shandong province.

They disciplined one student couple for holding hands and embracing in public, Thepaper.cn reported last Friday.

“The couple was cuddling and we warned them. The guy had a bad attitude, so the officer went over to ask his name,” a member of staff at the college’s student affairs department was quoted as saying.

“We think overly intimate acts are inappropriate for campus,” he said.

The student couple has not yet been punished, according to the report.

The crackdown triggered widespread criticism from the public, with many regarding the regulations as unreasonable.

Some pointed out that China’s education ministry updated its regulations to allow college students to get married in 2004.