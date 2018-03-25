While most high school students might apply to a university because of its courses, location or reputation, one teenager from eastern China had something else in mind: finding a girlfriend.

The 18-year-old is through to the final round of screening at the China Women’s University in Beijing, saying a major reason he applied was because “it will be easier to find a girlfriend”, Yangtze Evening News reported on Saturday.

Despite its name, the university accepts at least one man every year.

The student, who was not identified, from Ningbo, Zhejiang has reignited debate on the issue of gender imbalance after a video of him talking candidly about his goal before an admissions interview was posted online and circulated on social media in recent weeks.

China has one of the world’s most skewed sex ratios because of a preference for boys that was exacerbated by its notorious one-child policy, which ended in 2015. In some provinces, there are 130 young boys for every 100 girls, according to official data, and it has been estimated that tens of millions of men will be unable to find a wife in the coming decades.

With this in mind, the teenager decided to improve his chances.

“This school has many girls – if [I] can study here there won’t be a problem finding a companion,” he says in the video, which was filmed by a student and posted online with the university’s permission.

He said the competition was tough – the university enrolled just one man last year – but he had passed the interview stage of the process, according to the report.

But his family is not convinced it’s such a good idea.

“My father told me to be careful ... he doesn’t want his son to change too much from being in an environment surrounded by women,” he was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

The university was established and is run by the All-China Women’s Federation and takes 1,500 students every year – about 1 per cent of them men.

Its courses range from law, computer science, finance and business management to education and foreign languages. The report did not say which course the student was applying for, but arts is the only faculty that accepts men, for its broadcasting major.

“We have toilets for men in our buildings and in the library,” a university official told the newspaper.

It also provides limited accommodation facilities for male students on campus.

“The men’s dormitory is small … but their rooms are more spacious,” she said.