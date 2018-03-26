Firefighters had to dig a hole to rescue a young woman who jumped off a bridge in southern China and then crawled into a drainage tunnel, according to a news website report.

The woman, 19, had intended to kill herself after an argument with her mother, but survived the small drop and dragged her way 120 metres (394 feet) into a narrow tunnel draining into a largely dry river in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, Qq.com reported.

The woman refused to help firefighters who came to her rescue and they had to dig a hole in the road above the culvert to fully reach her last Thursday, according to the article.

She also declined to take food and water passed to her.

Officers kept in constant contact with the woman, whose full name was not given, and were finally able to reach her and bring her to safety after several hours.

She was said to be weak and in low spirits and was sent to hospital for treatment.