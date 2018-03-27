Two-year-old Chinese girl swallows mother’s diamond ring

A two-year-old girl in southern China accidentally swallowed her mother’s diamond ring while playing with it, local television has reported.

The mother, who was only identified by her surname Deng, gave the ring to her daughter after she asked to play with it at their home in Zhuhai, Guangdong province on Friday, Guangdong Television reported.



Deng then fell asleep for about 10 minutes before her daughter’s crying awakened her. She realised her daughter had swallowed the object as the child pointed to her mouth and said “ring”.

Deng rushed the girl to hospital, where doctors found the ring was stuck in her oesophagus.

“The ring has sharp edges. If the child cries or swallows, the ring could fall into her stomach and cause further injuries,” Chen Gang, from Zhuhai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, told the television station.

Doctors successfully took out the ring after surgery, and the girl did not suffer from other injuries.

Chen warned parents that they should not let children under the age of three play with rings, buttons or other small items because there was a risk they would swallow them.