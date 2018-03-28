Beijing’s air quality returned to hazardous levels on Wednesday after thick smog and a sandstorm engulfed the Chinese capital.

A cocktail of dust and smaller air pollutants blanketed the city in the morning, forcing pedestrians to protect their mouths and noses with masks or scarfs.

At 8am, average PM10 level across the city reached nearly 1,000 micrograms per cubic meter, while PM2.5, the small particles deemed most harmful to health, stood at 238 micrograms per cubic meter, which means very unhealthy.

Authorities issued a blue alert against dust in early morning, after an orange warning on Monday against smog that would last until the end of Wednesday.

Chinese meteorological services classify warnings into four grades – blue, yellow, orange and red – with the last being the most severe.

Residents were urged to reduce outdoor activities and take protective measures, while pupils at schools and kindergartens were advised to remain indoors.

How changing seasons can mean life or death in one of China’s most polluted cities

The sandstorms originated in Mongolia and started sweeping into the Chinese capital early on Wednesday, the Beijing Municipal Environmental Monitoring Centre said.

It was expected to affect the city for the whole day.

Sandstorms usually hit Beijing during the spring when there are strong winds, but they rarely coincide with smog as it is usually dispersed by the wind.